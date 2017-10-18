Aegis Juris Facebook chat on planned cover-up of hazing death bared

THE Facebook chat messages intercepted by the Manila police indicated that some members of the Aegis Juris had planned not to cooperate with any investigation on the death of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd.

This information surfaced on Wednesday during the resumption of the Senate investigation on Castillo’s death.

The freshman law student at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) died on Sept. 17 after participating in the initiation rites of the Aegis Juris fraternity.

Senior Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel, Manila Police District (MPD) chief, uncovered the exchanges with the help of the Philippine National Police Anti-Cyber Crime Group, which provided “technical assistance for the exploitation of information on social media accounts of the suspects involved in the death Castillo.”

It was Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian who asked Coronel about his request from the PNP Anti-Cyber Crime Group. “Can you give us an overview what transpired after the technical assistance provided by the PNP anti-cyber crime group?”

Coronel said: “During the course of the investigation of the hazing incident, we are in receipt of several information, particularly social media communication or exchanges of information, which we believe to have been published or reported and communicated by members of this fraternity members pertaining to the incident of hazing of Atio Castillo.”

“There were two threads, which were submitted to the anti-cyber crime unit of the PNP for verification, authentication, and validation. In these social media exchanges of information, it was indicated that several fraternity members, not only residents but also alumni, were aware of the death of Atio Castillo even on the early morning hours of Sept. 17 when Atio was brought to Chinese General Hospital,” Coronel said.

Gatchalian also asked Coronel to confirm a social media chat about a discussion at the Novotel in Quezon City.

“Apparently a social chat page or Facebook page was put up by members of the Aegis Juris fraternity discussing the ways, means and actions that they will have take regarding the investigation of (case of) Atio Castillo,” Coronel said.

“We have monitored that several members of this fraternity met in Novotel purposely to discuss their actions to be taken in this investigation,” the MPD chief said.

Coronel said: “Based on the exchange of communication from this fraternity members, it would appear that the tendency of the fraternity to conceal or obstruct justice was very evident. They would like to evade, avoid at all cost investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Identified in the chat group were: Lawyers Marvi Abo, Cecilio Jimeno, Alston Kevin Anarna, Ferdinand Rogelio, Edzel Bert Canlas, Cesar Ocampo Ona, Gaile Dante Acuzar Caraan 3rd, Henry Pablo Jr., Michael Vito, Cesar Monga dela Fuente, Nino Cervanes, Manuel Angelo Ventura 3rd, and Chet Villaroman; Bryan Bangui, Arvin Balag, Jose Miguel Salamat, Ronald Cheng, and Milfen Alvarado. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO