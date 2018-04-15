‘Aesthetic’ bridges next on DPWH drawing board

Future national bridges in the country should not only be structurally sound but also aesthetically pleasing, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways as it released the Bridge Aesthetic Guidelines on Friday.

Through Department Order 49, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar ordered the adoption of aesthetic consideration in all bridge plans and designs and stated the importance of valuing the appearance of bridges.

“They should function not as mere utility but also as a significant element in the environment,” Villar said.

“With the union of three aspects, namely, science, aesthetics and technology, we will come up with excellent bridge designs that will enhance beauty and character of our future landmark structures,” he added.

The DPWH said proposed developments in all historical bridges will be done with approval from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

“World-class and aesthetically designed bridges are seen to symbolize communities and serve as landmarks while increasing tourism in the country and promoting greater socio-economic developments,” the agency added.