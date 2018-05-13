Aetas meet Duterte, Go at the Palace

Aetas from Mabalacat, Pampanga met with Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Bong Go and President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacañang on Wednesday.

Marie Jo Guevarra, her mother Michelle Guevarra, and Martha Nakpil were delighted and thrilled to meet and shake hands with Duterte and Go, who handed over tokens to the four-year-old Marie Jo.

Over their conversation, it was learned that Marie Jo’s mother, Michelle, has congenital heart disease, while Martha was diagnosed with uncontrolled hypertension.

Go vowed to take care of their medical treatment at the Philippine General Hospital and provide them livelihood assistance to support their bills and expenses.

After the meet up with the indigenous people, the President and his top aide headed to the presentation of the New Generation Currency Banknote and Coin Series with officials of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla, Jr. invited the President to lead the presentation of the NGC banknote and coin series.