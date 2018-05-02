AEV weather unit seeks more media partnerships

LISTED Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. is looking to seal partnerships with media agencies in the country to link its weather services arm for broadcast use.

In a statement posted on its website, Jojo Marasigan, president of Aboitiz-led Weather Solutions, Inc., said the company “still looks forward to partnering and linking our weather services to other media agencies all over the country” following a partnership with media giant ABS-CBN Holdings, Inc.

Under their partnership, ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) shall utilize Weather Solutions’ data for its daily weather reports as well as assist staff on basic weather knowledge and provide them with access to Weather Solutions’ highly-accurate weather data and special meteorological reports.

“One of the many industries generally affected by weather is the media/broadcast industry. Whether it is for the broadcast of weather information or the logistics of offsite newscasts, highly accurate weather information is a necessity. People’s lives could rely on the accuracy of the weather reports issued by media organizations,” Aboitiz said.

The company also said they are in currently crafting further initiatives to address weather needs and fill in information gaps for businesses and communities.

“In the coming years, we would like for this partnership to be fruitful and to traverse from data sharing into more meaningful engagements,” Marasigan said.