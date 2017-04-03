AFAB signs partnership deal with PowerChina, Sinohydro

THE Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) and the Provincial Government of Bataan signed a partnership deal over the weekend with Chinese engineering project contractor PowerChina Chengdu Engineering Co. Ltd. and hydropower, wind power and water resources developer Sinohydro Co. Ltd.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the parties will work toward the financing, engineering, procurement and actual construction of projects that are vital and significant to economic and political development within the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) and Regions III, IV and the National Capital Region.

“The MoU with Sinohydro and PowerChina is very valuable to us as this supports the initiative of the Provincial Government of Bataan to bring more development in the province and provide better lives for our people. We appreciate the confidence of SinoHydro and PowerChina in Bataan and in the FAB,” Gov. Albert Raymond Garcia of Bataan said in a statement.

AFAB Chairman and Administrator Emmanuel Pineda, Garcia, Sinohydro Deputy General Manager Xiang Chaoqun and PowerChina Chengdu President Huang He led the signing of the MoU.

The parties vowed to establish strong and prospective business relations and cooperate in projects related to the Manila Bay Sea Cross Bridge, container ports, industrial estates, renewable energy, tourism and commercial developments, highways and railways and utilities.

“In the future, we hope to sign an agreement and contract with Sinohydro and PowerChina for more projects in Bataan that will surely provide legitimate jobs,” Garcia added.

“Together with Sinohydro and PowerChina, we hope to build projects that would benefit locators in the FAB and people in Bataan, including hydropower plants and highways and bridges,” Pineda said.