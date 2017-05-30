AFAD holds 1st PDU30 shooting event

The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers (AFAD) will host the 1st President Duterte Shootfest at the Subic Naval Mag Firing Range, Subic Freeport in Zambales from June 1 to 4.

The Level III shooting competition is sanctioned by the Philippine Practical Shooting Association and International Practical Shooting Confederation.

Hundreds of aficionados including the country’s top shooters are expected to participate in the event dubbed as “The Big Shoot,” being the grandest shooting event to be held in the country this year.

The President Duterte Shootfest is one of the pre-event activities of the 25th Defense & Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) slated on July 13 to 17, at the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

World shooting champ Jethro Dionisio, AFAD president, says the shooting competition is a form of appreciation by their organization to President Duterte’s unwavering support to responsible gun ownership.

When Duterte stood as guest of honor during the 23rd DSAS in November 2015, he declared his support to arming of civilians provided they strictly follow the existing laws on firearms ownership. Duterte then has yet to file his candidacy for the country’s top post.

The DSAS, considered the most prestigious and longest running gun show, is organized by AFAD for 25 years now.

In showing his consistency in his support to a law-abiding gun community, Duterte also led the opening ceremony of the 1st DSAS Davao City gun show that was successfully staged last May 19 at the SMX Convention in Davao City.

Interested parties may join official Facebook group for details visit www.afad.ph/fb/du30shootfest.