AFAD to honor Marawi siege heroes

In recognition of the bravery and dedication to their sworn mission, the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD) is set to honor members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) who are risking their lives to save Marawi City from lawlessness.

World shooting champion Jethro Dionisio, AFAD president, said that besides from financial assistance coming from their ranks, AFAD will also be accepting care packages and donations at the 25th Defense and Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) on July 13 to 17 at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City for the so-called “modern day heroes.”

“We honor our soldiers and policemen in Marawi for their patriotism, courage and sacrifice,” AFAD said in a statement.

“Let’s show our appreciation for our soldiers and policemen in Marawi!”

Being a long time partner of the PNP in promoting responsible gun ownership, AFAD, now on its 28th year, has honored numerous men in uniform who have rendered exemplary service to their fellow countrymen in the past years.

AFAD will set up a special booth for the PNP and AFP which will be in charge of accepting donations for our policemen and soldiers defending Marawi City.

Dionisio expressed belief the country’s responsible firearms owners who will visit the DSAS will heed to the call for support and assistance for the heroes of Marawi City since they share with the government forces a common goal of promoting peace and order in their respective communities.