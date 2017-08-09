Wednesday, August 9, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    Affected flights in 6-hour closure of Mactan-Cebu airport for repairs on Aug 10-11

    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    SEVERAL domestic and international flights of Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and Cebgo will be affected when the Mactan-Cebu International Airport closes its runway for six hours for repairs on Aug. 11, aviation authorities said.

    The repairs, to start from 2:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., are “precautionary” in nature and meant to ensure safety of all flights taking off and landing from the Mactan-Cebu airport.

    As a consequence of the runway closure, CEB said “guests on the affected flights have been strongly advised to check the travel itineraries or tickets, and contact the airline’s hotlines’ (632) 702-0888.

    Among the affected flights starting August 10 are:

    5J548 Singapore-Cebu
    5J547 Cebu-Singapore
    5J554 Cebu-Manila
    5J415 Kalibo-Cebu
    5J433 Cebu-Zamboanga
    DG6515 (Cebgo) Cebu-Dumaguete
    DG6516 Dumaguete-Cebu
    DG65133 Dumaguete-Davao
    DG6532 Davao-Dumaguete
    5J839 Zamboanga-Tawi-Tawi
    5J840 Tawi-Tawi-Zamboanga
    5J434 Zamboanga-Cebu
    5J300 Cebu-Taipei
    5J301 Taipei-Cebu
    DG6851 Cebu-Siargao
    DG6852 Siargao-Cebu
    DG6925 Cebu-Butuan
    DG6926 Butuan-Cebu
    DG6571 Cebu-Tacloban
    DG6572 Tacloban-Cebu

    Meanwhile, the following flights, initially scheduled on August 11, 2017 are cancelled also due to temporary closure of the Mactan-Cebu airport runway.

    5J562/5J563 Cebu-Manila-Cebu
    5J563/5J564 Manila-Cebu-Manila
    5J586/5J551 Cebu-Manila-Cebu
    5J608 Cebu-Clark
    5J611 Davao-Cebu
    DG6739/DG6738 Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Davao-Cagayan de Oro
    DG6298/DG6299 Caticlan (Boracay)-Clark-Caticlan
    5J485/5J486 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
    5J959 Manila-Davao
    5J240/5J241 Cebu-Hong Kong-Cebu
    DG6462/DG6463 Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu
    DG6715/DG6716 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
    DG6690/DG6691 Cebu-Camiguin-Cebu
    DG6272/DG6273 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu
    DG6588/DG6589 Cebu-Ormoc-Cebu

    “We sincerely hope for our passengers’ understanding, as this situation is beyond our control,” the CEB said.

