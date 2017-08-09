Affected flights in 6-hour closure of Mactan-Cebu airport for repairs on Aug 10-11

SEVERAL domestic and international flights of Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and Cebgo will be affected when the Mactan-Cebu International Airport closes its runway for six hours for repairs on Aug. 11, aviation authorities said.
The repairs, to start from 2:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., are “precautionary” in nature and meant to ensure safety of all flights taking off and landing from the Mactan-Cebu airport.
As a consequence of the runway closure, CEB said “guests on the affected flights have been strongly advised to check the travel itineraries or tickets, and contact the airline’s hotlines’ (632) 702-0888.
Among the affected flights starting August 10 are:
5J548 Singapore-Cebu
5J547 Cebu-Singapore
5J554 Cebu-Manila
5J415 Kalibo-Cebu
5J433 Cebu-Zamboanga
DG6515 (Cebgo) Cebu-Dumaguete
DG6516 Dumaguete-Cebu
DG65133 Dumaguete-Davao
DG6532 Davao-Dumaguete
5J839 Zamboanga-Tawi-Tawi
5J840 Tawi-Tawi-Zamboanga
5J434 Zamboanga-Cebu
5J300 Cebu-Taipei
5J301 Taipei-Cebu
DG6851 Cebu-Siargao
DG6852 Siargao-Cebu
DG6925 Cebu-Butuan
DG6926 Butuan-Cebu
DG6571 Cebu-Tacloban
DG6572 Tacloban-Cebu
Meanwhile, the following flights, initially scheduled on August 11, 2017 are cancelled also due to temporary closure of the Mactan-Cebu airport runway.
5J562/5J563 Cebu-Manila-Cebu
5J563/5J564 Manila-Cebu-Manila
5J586/5J551 Cebu-Manila-Cebu
5J608 Cebu-Clark
5J611 Davao-Cebu
DG6739/DG6738 Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Davao-Cagayan de Oro
DG6298/DG6299 Caticlan (Boracay)-Clark-Caticlan
5J485/5J486 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
5J959 Manila-Davao
5J240/5J241 Cebu-Hong Kong-Cebu
DG6462/DG6463 Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu
DG6715/DG6716 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
DG6690/DG6691 Cebu-Camiguin-Cebu
DG6272/DG6273 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu
DG6588/DG6589 Cebu-Ormoc-Cebu
“We sincerely hope for our passengers’ understanding, as this situation is beyond our control,” the CEB said.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.