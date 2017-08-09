Affected flights in 6-hour closure of Mactan-Cebu airport for repairs on Aug 10-11

SEVERAL domestic and international flights of Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and Cebgo will be affected when the Mactan-Cebu International Airport closes its runway for six hours for repairs on Aug. 11, aviation authorities said.

The repairs, to start from 2:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., are “precautionary” in nature and meant to ensure safety of all flights taking off and landing from the Mactan-Cebu airport.

As a consequence of the runway closure, CEB said “guests on the affected flights have been strongly advised to check the travel itineraries or tickets, and contact the airline’s hotlines’ (632) 702-0888.

Among the affected flights starting August 10 are:

5J548 Singapore-Cebu

5J547 Cebu-Singapore

5J554 Cebu-Manila

5J415 Kalibo-Cebu

5J433 Cebu-Zamboanga

DG6515 (Cebgo) Cebu-Dumaguete

DG6516 Dumaguete-Cebu

DG65133 Dumaguete-Davao

DG6532 Davao-Dumaguete

5J839 Zamboanga-Tawi-Tawi

5J840 Tawi-Tawi-Zamboanga

5J434 Zamboanga-Cebu

5J300 Cebu-Taipei

5J301 Taipei-Cebu

DG6851 Cebu-Siargao

DG6852 Siargao-Cebu

DG6925 Cebu-Butuan

DG6926 Butuan-Cebu

DG6571 Cebu-Tacloban

DG6572 Tacloban-Cebu

Meanwhile, the following flights, initially scheduled on August 11, 2017 are cancelled also due to temporary closure of the Mactan-Cebu airport runway.

5J562/5J563 Cebu-Manila-Cebu

5J563/5J564 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J586/5J551 Cebu-Manila-Cebu

5J608 Cebu-Clark

5J611 Davao-Cebu

DG6739/DG6738 Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Davao-Cagayan de Oro

DG6298/DG6299 Caticlan (Boracay)-Clark-Caticlan

5J485/5J486 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J959 Manila-Davao

5J240/5J241 Cebu-Hong Kong-Cebu

DG6462/DG6463 Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu

DG6715/DG6716 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

DG6690/DG6691 Cebu-Camiguin-Cebu

DG6272/DG6273 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu

DG6588/DG6589 Cebu-Ormoc-Cebu

“We sincerely hope for our passengers’ understanding, as this situation is beyond our control,” the CEB said.