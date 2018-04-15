Afghans register to vote in long-delayed elections amid violence

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: Afghanistan at the weekend began registering voters across the war-torn country as it seeks to ensure that long-delayed legislative elections in October are seen as credible and fraud-free. Over the next two months authorities hope to register as many as 14 million adults at more than 7,000 polling centers—an ambitious goal in a country where militants control or contest much of the territory. “The main challenge is insecurity, particularly in rural areas,” Abdul Badie Sayad, chairman of the Independent Election Commission, told AFP recently. In addition to the Taliban and Islamic State group terrorising swathes of the population, “local powers, illegal militias and strongmen will try to interfere” in the parliamentary and district council elections, Sayad predicted.

AFP