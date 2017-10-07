Aficionado in Brunei

Brunei is one of the Asean member countries and an economy conducive to investments with the recent market integration. Joel Cruz, president and CEO of Aficionado, together with his business team ventured to expand their perfume business in partnership with the MK Group of companies headed by dynamic couple Mhar and Kathy Dupaya.

Advertisements

Aficionado has long started its distribution through Hui Huang Enterprises and with the sizable number of Overseas Filipino Workers in Brunei, Joel saw the opportunity to capture other accounts in Brunei through the partnership between Aficionado International Sales and MK Group.

The Asean celebrates its 50th year under the chairmanship of the Philippines. And since its foundation in 1967, it has matured into a community focused on integration and economic growth as well as consensus-building. Asean is both the world’s seventh-largest market and third-largest labor force and has been projected to be the fourth-largest economic bloc by 2030.

Spearheaded by Business Advisory Council Chair Joey Concepcion of RFM, the association recognized outstanding businesses through the Asean Business Awards with a Gala night at the Solaire Resort and Casino Grand Ballroom last September 6th. Joel Cruz and Aficionado was nominated in the SME Growth category for its achievements in the perfume retail business.

More power to you Joel!