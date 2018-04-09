AFP activates special ops command

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has activated the AFP Special Operations Command (AFPSOCOM), that would take full control over the special operations units from all military major services under one command.

In line with this, the Philippine Army’s Special Operations Command (SOCOM) was deactivated its officers and other personnel from special units of the AFP’s major services will compose the core of the AFPSOCOM, according to the AFP Public Affairs Office.

The AFPSOCOM will be supervising the Special Operations Wing of the Philippine Air Force, the Naval Special Operations Group of the Philippine Navy, the Army’s Scout Ranger Regiment, the Special Forces Regiment, the Light Reaction Regiment, and the Joint Special Operations Group of the AFP.

During the activation ceremony last week, AFP chief Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero said the activation of AFPSOCOM was the “result of lessons learned” during the Zamboanga siege in 2013 against the Moro National Liberation Front and the Marawi siege last year against the Islamic State-inspired Maute group.

“I expect that all of the gaps and challenges we encountered in joint operations involving our SOFs [special operations forces]will be addressed with our activation of the AFPSOCOM,” Guerrero said.

The AFPSOCOM will be based in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija. It is currently the headquarters of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista, commander of the AFPSOCOM who headed the deactivated SOCOM, explained on Sunday that it would be the first time that there will be a command that would integrate operations of different special operation forces (SOFs).

“AFPSOCOM would be under directly the GHQ [general headquarters]that is why it is both a force employer and force provider,” Evangelista told The Manila Times in a text message.

“There will be interoperability training among its component units from different SOF units of the Army, Navy, and Air Force,” he added.

The Army’s SOCOM played key role in battling the Maute terrorists during the five-month siege of Marawi last year.