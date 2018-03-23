AFP building fishers’ shelter, not Marines base, on Batanes island

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has clarified a report that it will build a base for the Philippine Marines on Mavilus Island of Itbayat town in Batanes beginning next month.

Rather, according to Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Northern Luzon Command spokesman, a multi-purpose shelter for locals fishing in the area, as well as for NolCom troops visiting the island will be constructed.

The clarification was made on Friday in reaction to the report from Reuters that a Marines base will be built on the northernmost island of Mavulis, which is near Taiwan.

“When completed, the project will increase presence of local fishermen in the region, contributing to the protection of our marine resources, and enhance information gathering around the northern maritime area,” Nato said.

Mavulis Island (also called Y’ami Island in textbooks) is the northernmost of the Batanes islands.

It is uninhabited but frequently visited by local fishermen mostly from Itbayat town.

“The structure will serve as a multi-purpose shelter for locals fishing in the vicinity and double up as shelter for troops visiting the island to guard our maritime domain in that isolated area during poaching season,” Nato said.

Also on Friday, a “Manifesto of Support” by local government units (LGUs) of Batanes was presented during a program in Basco town, highlighted by the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, NolCom commander Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, Gov. Marilou Cayco of Batanes and the president of Republic Cement and Builders Materials Inc., the main sponsor.

Salamat said inter-agency coordination and stakeholders’ engagement are important to tighten support and enhance cooperation in maritime governance by the LGUs and other local government agencies in the province to raise community awareness on the importance of the maritime region.