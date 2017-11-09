AFP chief earns ‘fourth star’

THE Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Rey Leonardo Guerrero, has been promoted to four-star general.

Guerrero’s fourth star landed on his shoulder during a Donning of Ranks Ceremony at the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Headquarters at the Villamor Air Base, Pasay City on Wednesday afternoon.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Lt. Gen. Salvador Melchor Mison Jr., AFP Vice Chief of Staff and a “mistah” (classmate) of the military chief at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), pinned the star on Guerrero.

Guerrero and Mison belong to the PMA “Maharlika” Class of 1984.

Both were underclassmen of former AFP chief Eduardo Año, who graduated from the “Matikas” Class of 1983.

Guerrero was commander of the AFP’s Eastern Mindanao Command, based in Davao City, the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Guerrero, who was sworn in as AFP Chief of Staff in October as Año retired from the military service, will be retiring himself on December 17 when he reaches the mandatory age of 56. DEMPSEY REYES