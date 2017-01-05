AFP chief gets fourth star

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Eduardo Año was promoted to a full-pledged general, almost a month after he assumed the top military post. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday pinned the fourth star on Año during a simple ceremony attended by his family and top AFP officials at the headquarters of the Department of National Defense in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City. The AFP Public Affairs Office chief, Col. Edgard Arevalo, said Año’s promotion is an ad interim appointment signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 28, 2016. A seasoned intelligence and combat officer, Año was named AFP chief last December 7, replacing Gen. Ricardo Visaya who bowed out of the service after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.