AFP chief urges soldiers to reject bribe

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Palayan City: Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Ricardo Visaya has warned soldiers against accepting money from politicians or anybody after some members of the Philippine military were tagged in the drug list of slain Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa.

The report said a certain Captain Albor from the AFP is included in the list of the 40 personalities named by Espinosa as alleged protectors of his son’s illegal drug activities.

Visaya said the soldier is now under investigation and recalled to the AFP headquarters in Quezon City (Metro Manila).

He clarified that the doctrine of the military is strictly enforced, dedicating themselves only to serve and protect the public including local or national officials.

The AFP chief visited the 7th Infantry Division here as part of the preparation for the coming of President Rodrigo Duterte to lead the opening of the mega drug treatment and rehabilitation center on November 29 at Fort Magsaysay in Palayan City.

“Before I retire next month, I hope that the soldiers in this unit will not get involved in any illegal activities such as drug and gambling. We should be more professional and continue the dedication, commitment to serve,” he said.

Major General Angelito De Leon, commander of the 7th Infantry Division, alsreported to the Chief of Staff that all soldiers were tested negative during the random drug testing.

The 10,000-bed mega drug treatment and rehabilitation center in Fort Magsaysay was partially turned over last month and expected to be fully operational following the inauguration on November 29.

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial has said that the facility is envisioned to provide patients with a drug rehabilitation program that involves both family and community.

Ubial added that since the center will cater to patients by batch, about 600 trained staff could attend to about 2,000 initial beds until their rehabilitation is completed.