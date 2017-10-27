‘AFP chief’s short stint won’t cause instability’

The two-month tenure of newly appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero won’t result in instability in the military, a Palace official said Thursday.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella argued that while Guerrero would only serve as AFP chief for just two months before reaching the retirement age of 56, such short-lived term would not mean short-term policies.

“It is a tactical move of the President. I cannot fully explain the reasoning behind that. But we trust in his decision to do so,” Abella said.

He, however, conceded that Guerrero’s previous stint as commanding general of the Eastern Mindanao Command, which covers Davao City or the turf of President Rodrigo Duterte, was factored in.

“He (Guerrero) has knowledge of the terrain; insights on operational matters. He has earned the President’s trust,” Abella said.

The bombing of Davao City in August 2016 or less than two months after President Duterte came to power happened under Guerrero’s watch.

Guerrero beat Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. who heads the Western Mindanao Command, Lt. Gen. Salvador Melchor Mison Jr., the vice chief of staff, and Vice Admiral Narciso Vingson Jr., the deputy chief of staff.

Duterte’s first instruction to Guerrero was to supervise the destruction of all firearms seized in Marawi City.

“All of it will be destroyed in some place to show that we are also able to meet the challenges of terrorism and violence,” the President said in his speech during the AFP’s change-of-command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

“The battle may be over but we must remain vigilant as we face the persistent challenges of terrorism [and]insurgency, especially in Mindanao. I therefore enjoin our troops to support the leadership of General Guerrero by remaining committed to your mission of ensuring [the]safety and security of our nation,” he added.

Duterte on Thursday also formally announced that he would appoint Guerrero’s predecessor, Eduardo Año, as Interior secretary.

But since the law bans Año from leading the Interior department within a year from retirement, Duterte said he would make Año a special assistant to the President or an undersecretary in the meantime.

“General Año, you’re always welcome to report. Maybe tomorrow, I will wait for you,” Duterte told Año during the change-of-command rites.

Duterte said one of Año’s primary tasks at the Interior department would be to supervise the Philippine National Police, “together with [officer-in-charge] Catalino Cuy.”

Guerrero, the 49th AFP chief, meanwhile, vowed to “finish” all remaining terrorists and other armed elements in the countryside.

“This is my pledge, this is my covenant. The priorities in the area of peace and security are clear, finish terrorist groups, neutralize the communist insurgency threat and support law enforcement agencies in efforts against lawless armed groups,” Guerrero said in his acceptance speech.

“Our Commander in Chief gave his marching orders to those who came before me and like those before me, I intend to use the might of the AFP to make this a reality. The perseverance, sacrifices and hard work of our troops have brought solid results in winning the peace and bringing us closer to the people,” Guerrero said.

WITH CATHERINE S. VALENTE AND DEMPSEY REYES