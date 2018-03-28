AFP doubts Reds’ ceasefire declaration

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday cast doubts on the New People’s Army (NPA) declaration of a Holy Week ceasefire, calling it “unusual” and “another ploy” to catch government forces off-guard.

Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, AFP public affairs chief, said there was no order yet from President Rodrigo Duterte for the military to also suspend its operations following the NPA’s declaration.

“We believe that such unusual declaration by the NPA is another ploy to deceive security forces, the government and especially the people so that the government will be forced to declare SOMO (suspension of military operations) in order for them (NPA) to reconstitute forces, recruit new members, extort money and rest from the unceasing focused military operation of the AFP,” Garcia said in a statement.

He also branded the communist rebels’ declaration as a “desperate attempt” at painting “religiosity” within their organization, noting that communism “does not believe in God and reject religion.”

Garcia was responding to the declaration made by a “Ka Oto,” spokesman of the NPA’s Guerilla Front 16 based in the North Eastern Mindanao Region, of a ceasefire starting today until Easter Sunday, April 1.

The AFP official, however, questioned the credibility of Ka Oto.

“The declaration is suspicious as it was only announced by an alleged spokesman of a guerilla front, [the coverage of which]is less than a province, and was merely signed by someone from one of their regional organs,” Garcia said.

“The CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines), NPA, NDF (National Democratic Front) can show their sincerity by doing the right thing by stopping all forms of violent activities and atrocities against the people year round,” he added.

Despite this, Garcia said government troops would follow should the AFP declare a SOMO for the Holy Week.

“We call on our people to be wary of the pattern of deception of the communist NPA terrorists; to be proactive and to be part of the conscious effort to deny them of the chance to regain strength,” Garcia said.

Reds willing to fight – Joma Sison

Exiled Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria “Joma” Sison said on Tuesday the communist rebels would have no choice but to concentrate in fighting government security forces if President Duterte and security officials opposed the resumption of the peace negotiations.

“The [National Democratic Front] is definitely willing to resume peace negotiations as soon as the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) agrees and the Filipino people are certainly clamoring for this,” Sison said.

“But if President Duterte and his subordinates [Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana] and [PPP Chief Ronald] de la Rosa are unwilling to negotiate peace, the revolutionary forces and people represented by the NDF have no choice but to concentrate single-mindedly on fighting those who lust for their blood, death and humiliation,” he added.

Sison welcomed the support given by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd and 61 congressmen from different parties in resuming the peace talks with the communists.

Lorenzana reiterated that the rebels could not be trusted to honor any agreement.

“We cannot repeat what we have been doing and expect a better result this time because, believe me, it will result in the same failure. Past experiences are our best guide,” he told reporters.