AFP engineer meted 16 years for graft case

A military engineer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment for malversation and graft in connection with an unlawful sale of four power generators amounting to P1.2 million in 2005.

Convicted in a 20-page decision by Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Samuel Martires was Dante Senen – Supply Accountable Officer of AFP-Military Supply Unit – based in Cebu City.

Court records show that in 2005, the Ombudsman charged Senen before the Sandiganbayan along with then-Philippine Air Force (PAF) Brig. Gen. Vladimir delos Trino, Maj. Antonio Jason Garcia and Antonio Ularte of Eduard Enterprises, over the unauthorized sale of four power generators.

The charge sheet showed that Senen sold to Ularte the four generators for only P800,000 without the benefit of public bidding, “giving unwarranted benefit to Ularte to the prejudice of the government.”

The proceeds of the sale remain unaccounted for.

“The evidence presented is sufficient to prove the guilt of the accused as his actions from the time of the disposal of the generators amount to gross inexcusable negligence,” the Sandiganbayan decision read.

“If accused Senen is indeed innocent or unaware of the grand plan of accused Delos Trino and Garcia, he should have immediately reported the incident to his commanding officer to properly address the same or prevent the disposal of generators,” it said.

Senen remained at large during the trial and was arrested only on November 21, 2011 in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City or roughly six months after the anti-graft court convicted delos Trino and Garcia of the same graft case in May 2011.

Ularte also remains at-large.

The anti-graft court perpetually disqualified Senen from holding public office and ordered him to indemnify the government the amount of P1.2 million and pay a fine of the same amount.