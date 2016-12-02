AFP gets new ‘psyops’ chief

BRIGADIER General Ronnie Evangelista has been designated as the new commander of the Civil Relations Service (CRS), the unit of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that conducts psychological operations against threat groups.

In a change of command ceremony at the CRS headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Brig. Gen. Rhoderick Parayno relinquished the post as CRS commander and turn over the command to Evangelista.

Parayno has been appointed as the new commander of the 2nd Infantry Division that is in charge of internal peace and security operations in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).

Known as the home of the jungle fighters, the division headquarters are located in Camp Capinpin in Tanay, Rizal.

Prior to his designation as CRS commander, Evangelista was the commander of the Army’s Special Forces Regiment Airborne Special Operations Command. He used to be the deputy commander of the AFP Eastern Mindanao Command and served as the AFP assistant chief of staff for comptrollership.

A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986, Evangelista was a recipient of three Distinguished Service Stars. He also received multiple awards and decorations, such as Gawad sa Kaunlaran Medals, Bronze Cross Medal and numerous Merit and Commendation medals.

Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda, the AFP vice chief of staff, who graced the ocassion, explained that changes in leadership among key positions in the AFP are vital to ensure dynamism within the military ranks.

