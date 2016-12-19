AFP to launch new strategy against enemies of state

STARTING January next year, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will launch a campaign plan that aims to defeat enemies of the state and address threats to national security, a military official said on Sunday.

“The intention is to defeat the enemy of the state and what we call threats to national security. It is just like a blueprint,” Col. Edgardo Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office said.

He added that the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations is finalizing the campaign plan that will be announced by AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año.

The six-year plan was crafted by a technical working group from the AFP in consultation with various government agencies.

“In a nutshell, maybe I can say it’s about the role that the AFP will perform in nation building,” Arevalo said.

He said military officials are ironing out the final details of the plan, the operational definition of terms and the mission statement.

The campaign plan is said to be comparable to the Internal Peace and Security Plan Bayanihan (IPSP Bayanihan) implemented by the past administration that leftist groups criticized for allegedly targeting civilians, particularly farmers and indigenous people in the countryside.

The IPSP Bayanihan is a broad plan that shall guide the AFP in helping the nation attain and maintain internal peace and security in the near and medium-term. It shall guide the Unified Commands (UC), Major Services (MS) and concerned AFP-Wide Support and Separate Units in planning for and contributing to the attainment of internal peace and security in the country.

The plan emphasizes that the primary focus of the AFP in the conduct of its operations is winning the peace and not just defeating the enemy. Also, the new IPSP is a document open to the public to signify the AFP’s intent to draw on the support of the broadest spectrum of stakeholders.

It highlights the importance of increased involvement of stakeholders, the national and local government agencies, non-government entities and the entire citizenry in addressing peace and security concerns.