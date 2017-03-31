AFP Medical Center Chief retires

A SEASONED military doctor, who served the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for 30 years, bowed out of the service on Friday. Top military officials led by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año lauded Brig. Gen. Mariano Mejia, commander of the AFP Medical Center (AFPMC), as he relinquished his post to Col. Patrick de Leon, current AFPMC deputy for administration, who was named acting commander of medical center. Lt. Gen. Mayoralgo dela Cruz, AFP Inspector General, presided over the retirement ceremony and testimonial parade at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City in honor of Mejia and his outstanding accomplishments. As AFPMC commander, Mejia took on the challenge of bringing the unit to greater heights by ensuring the highest quality of healthcare services to all AFP personnel, military officials said. Under him, the AFPMC deployed Forward Medical and Surgical Rotators to Military Hospitals in Zamboanga City, Cotabato City and Jolo, Sulu. The teams consist of medical corps and nurse corps officers who augmented the medical services in those facilities.

Fernan Marasigan