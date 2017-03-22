AFP, PNP join hands vs terror

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) continue their close coordination against terrorist groups, a police official said on Wednesday, a day after a member of the Maute terror gang was arrested in Quezon City.

Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said the PNP will continue to take precautionary measures to ensure the security of the public not just in Metro Manila but in other areas.

The police on Tuesday said the terrorist Maute group had gained a foothold in Metro Manila with the capture of one of its members, Nasip Ibrahim.

Police officials said that the PNP foiled a possible attempt to sow terror in Metro Manila with the arrest of Ibrahim.

But the military said it has not monitored the presence of terrorist groups in the metropolis.

Maute is a Lanao-based terrorist group that aligned itself with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria or ISIS.

Carlos said the PNP’s announcement on the presence of the Maute group in Metro Manila was the result of its investigation following the attempt to bomb Rizal Park in Manila and the planting of an improvised explosives device (IED) near the US Embassy in November last year.

Carlos said the military’s stand that there are no terror groups in Metro Manila was based on its monitoring. He explained that the two agencies have divergent stands because they differ in the appreciation of information.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., AFP spokesman, said there is no contradiction between the AFP and the PNP because when Ibrahim was presented before journalists, the military was not in possession of information and the data “that as necessary to make a more extensive statement.”

“So we could not link anything, or conclude anything until we have the information,” he pointed out.

Padilla said the issue will be settled soon because of the “intelligence fusion” between the police and the military.