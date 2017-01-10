AFP, PNP to secure Asean summit in Davao

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has committed at least 600 personnel from the Philippine Army, Navy and Air Force to augment the 1,400 police personnel who will secure the launch of the ASEAN Summit 2017 in Davao City on January 15.

Similarly, the joint Task Force Haribon of the AFP’s Eastern Mindanao Command has alerted all its component units about the summit, Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, task force commander, said.

He said the support plan of JTF Haribon covers different scenarios particularly on disaster response, terrorism and internal security operation.

The sea, air and land capabilities and assets will be on standby alert for the security requirement of all ASEAN activities.

As part of the preparation, JTF Haribon initiated table top exercises to ensure that all areas are covered.

The AFP official said that on January 6, a joint exercise was held along Davao Gulf to fine tune naval security measures and enhance inter-operability among committed units.

The task force also conducted a security forum at Babak, Island in the Garden City of Samal to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders securing the island as one of the potential areas to be visited by ASEAN delegates.