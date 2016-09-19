AFP reshuffles 3 key military posts

THREE key posts at the Armed Forces of the Philippines were reshuffled after the recent retirement of a military official, an AFP official announced on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, said Brig. Gen. Noel Clement has been appointed as the new AFP chief for operations or J3.

Clement was formerly assigned in Mindanao and used to be the commandant of cadets at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

He replaced Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., who was named commander of the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division vice Maj. Gen. Edmundo Pangilinan, who was appointed as Army vice commander.

Pangilinan replaced Maj. Gen. Demothesenes Santillan, who bowed out of the service recently after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Clement, a member of the PMA Class of 1985, was among the military officials implicated in the 2007 abduction of activist Jonas Burgos, son of the late press freedom icon Joe Burgos.

Then a lieutenant colonel, he was the commander of the Army’s 56th Infantry Battalion when Burgos went missing.

Padilla said Clement has been cleared on the issue, citing his promotion and his rank’s confirmation.

“He’s been posted to various positions of major responsibility and there was never any issue at that, so there is no reason to hold him from holding this office because he was able to hold on to those [other]offices previously,” Padilla said.