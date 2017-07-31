AFP validating report Abdullah Maute dead

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is validating reports from the battleground in Marawi City that a key leader of the Islamic State-linked Maute Group was killed by soldiers.

In a statement on Sunday, Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, spokesman for the AFP, said a Maute leader was among the casualties in the clearing operations being carried out by state troops.

A report relayed by ground commanders to Joint Task Force (JTF) Marawi said a terrorist leader who could be Abdullah Maute was killed.

“This remains unconfirmed. We are still validating who it is and if this is true,” Padilla said.

According to Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, spokesman for the AFP’s Western Mindanao Command, the report was received on Sunday.

“We are still verifying [this report]since our troops from the ground gave this,” she told reporters in a phone interview.

Government forces have been battling Maute members for more than two months. The Maute group seized parts of Marawi in May in their attempt to establish a caliphate in the city.