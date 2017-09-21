AFP verifies existence of new armed group

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will verify reports that a new armed group had been formed in Mindanao.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, said it is possible that the Meranao Victims Movement could be backed by people who are not supportive of the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

“We hope that it is not the case, that behind this group are groups of people who are not keen about the immediate restoration of peace and order in Marawi,” he told reporters in an interview in Camp Aguinaldo.

Arevalo expressed hopes that the group will not interfere in the rehabilitation rehabilitation and reconstruction works in Marawi City.

AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año vowed that he will not allow any armed group to be formed anew amid the ongoing clashes between the government troops and Maute in Marawi.

“There is no such group,” Año told reporters in a text message.

“Anyone can write and publish anything but we will not allow formation of any armed group. We will enforce the law no matter what it takes,” he added.