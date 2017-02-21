AFP vows to CRUSH ‘destab’ attempts

CITING concern shown by President Rodrigo Duterte for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) especially its soldiers, a military official said destabilizers cannot convince anyone within the ranks of the military to join any move to topple the administration.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office, cited the President visiting military camps and talking with soldiers and providing government troops modern weapons stand in the way of supposed coup plotters against the government.

Arevalo said that if indeed there are destabilization efforts by “crooks or individuals who will attempt to disrupt our democrratic process” to oust the President, the AFP is always ready to frustrate such attempts.

But the official said they have not monitored any such moves.

Earlier, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said recent revelations made by Senior Police Officer 3 Arturo Lascañas about the alleged existence of the so-called Davao Death Squad and that the President contracted police officers for vigilante killings when he was still the mayor of Davao City in southern Philippines are a part of the destabilization plot.

When asked to comment on the disclosure of Andanar, Arevalo said, “We may not have in possession of any information yet where he [Andanar] might have access to but, in so far as the Armed Forces of the Philippines is concerned, we have asked competent staff information about it and they tell us that they have not monitored any supposed destabilization moves.”