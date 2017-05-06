AFP weapons chief to retire after 37 years

After 37 years of service, Brig. Gen. Gerry Amante will compulsorily retire from his post as Commander of the AFP Munitions Control Center (AFPMCC) during a ceremony to be held on Monday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office, said that a retirement ceremony befitting Amante will be held in the afternoon of May 8 with AFP Vice Chief of staff Lt. Gen. Salvador Melchor Misor Jr. presiding the ceremonial rites.

Amante has served the whole Armed Forces of the Philippines since 2014 and also represented the Department of National Defense and the AFP in meetings of the United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

AFPMCC is a division inside the military that ensures reliability and adequacy of the AFP’s munitions and development of its defense capabilities against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats

“We in the AFPMCC created a core philosophy as creative team of dedicated professionals who will see to it that munitions of soldiers are reliable adequate and accounted for,” Amante said.

The outgoing AFPMCC chief added that developing the CBRN capability, “slowly but surely,” has been one of the priorities of his division during his stint as commander.

According to Amante, the AFPMCC under his command created a CBRN unit in the AFP that is “one of the standards in the whole region.”

“The CBRN platoon is already doing headway and it is being deployed in national events, even being recognized as one of the best in the country,” he said.

Besides heading the AFPMCC, Amante held key positions where he made contributions to the modernization, logistics and transformation initiatives of the AFP.

In year 2012, Amante was tasked to organize and lead the newly-formed Army Governance and Strategy Management Office, which was tasked to implement the Army Transformation Roadmap.

AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año described Amante as a “dedicated military officer that has worked tirelessly” in the military’s goal of becoming a more credible and modern military force.

Brig. Gen. Noel Albano, the Deputy Commander of Northern Luzon Command, is set replace Amante in the AFPMCC.