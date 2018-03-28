AFP: We’ll end Abu Sayyaf menace in Sulu

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday expressed confidence that it can end the problem of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu after it presented surrendering bandits to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The President is satisfied with the significant improvement of the security situation in Sulu. But of course, he challenged the local government units to also do their part,” Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said.

Sobejana added that his unit is confident of ending the ASG’s terrorism in Sulu but noted that they will make a priority the rescue of the group’s remaining 10 kidnap victims.

Of the 10 abducted, one is Dutch, three are Indonesian and six are Filipino.

“Our top priority here is the kidnap victims so that our operations won’t be restricted. For now, they are calculated and our priority is their freedom,” Sobejana said.

“For now, our operational tempo is just fine, we just have to sustain it,” he added.

On Monday, Duterte, accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., AFP chief Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero and other high-ranking security officials, went to Sulu to meet the former Aby Sayaff members who surrendered to the military over the past months.

The officials held an executive session but according to Sobejana, only political and economic issues were discussed with Sulu Gov. Sakur Tan 2nd being the only one to speak.

After the surrender, Sobejana estimated that there are around 300 to 400 Abu Sayyaf members remaining in Sulu.

“We can do this [ending the Abu Sayyaf menace], we are optimistic. Actually, we are about to end them,” he said.

The military has presented at least 76 surrendering terrorists to Duterte and more than 600 loose firearms turned in by different local chief executives from Sulu.

Sobejana said the President advised him to continue their efforts in capturing remaining Abu Sayyaf terrorists in his area, describing the turnover of loose firearms as a “welcome development.”