African leaders up pressure as Jammeh faces isolation

BANJUL, Gambia: West African leaders announced they would return to The Gambia this week to try and persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down, but said the use of force remains an option. “Violence should be avoided but nothing is ruled out,” Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama said. There are worries in The Gambia over worsening security, a potential refugee crisis and a media crackdown that has taken several radio stations off air. The mandate for Jammeh’s five-year term expires on January 18, after which president-elect Adama Barrow is supposed to take power. But the strongman, in power for 22 years, has vowed to stay in office until a dispute over the election result is resolved, despite becoming increasingly isolated at home and abroad.

AFP