African Union to mull divisive Morocco bid to rejoin bloc

ADDIS ABABA: The African Union will mull a divisive bid by Morocco to rejoin the bloc at a summit next week where stagnating South Sudan peace efforts will also top the agenda. The AU’s 54 member states will gather here on Monday for a packed two-day meeting in which they will also have to elect a new chairperson—after failing to do so at a summit six months ago. Analysts say the election is likely to be complicated by fractures over key issues such as membership of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and whether Morocco should be allowed back in the club. Morocco quit the bloc 33 years ago in protest at its decision to accept Western Sahara as a member, but announced its intention to rejoin last July. King Mohammed VI has since been criss-crossing the continent lobbying for support.