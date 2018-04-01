After Holy Week, are we back to unholy weeks?

If then you have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth. — The Letter to the Colossians, 3:1-2

SO, are we heeding the Easter mass reading? Well, one wonders if many a believer began setting their minds on

worldly things even on the days of Jesus’ arrest, torture and crucifixion. Not a few articles plugged the fun stuff to do between Thursday and Sunday, with more delights in the papers today.

That’s certainly not what the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was supposed to enjoin the faithful to do. As the reading exhorts, it should not be back to business as usual but a resolute, if not radical, change of habit and heart toward holiness and heaven.

Yeah, right.

In fact, judging from the exchanges over social media, even among students and alumni of religious schools, there was little interest in Holy Week devotions, and more on holiday distractions. And the many readers who have turned or left this page shows how many, if not most, baptized Catholics have little fervor for the faith.

The promise of salvation

No matter: there are still a good number seeking renewed striving for holiness, and this article expounds on a few ways to truly share in Christ’s rising to new life and being in our own personal, family, community and national lives.

Surely the first and most basic act of affirming our Easter faith is to believe in and prepare for eternal life. If one doesn’t believe in life after death, then the resurrection and the Catholic faith are all lies for that person.

But if one believes in the afterlife and seeks to spend it with God forever, then pay highest attention to the next weekend of April 6-8. Devotions on the First Friday of the Sacred Heart, the First Saturday of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and Divine Mercy Sunday can obtain immense graces for salvation.

Confession, communion and special prayers on nine First Fridays or five First Saturdays in a row accord devotees the promise of Jesus and Mary’s aid at the hour of death to attain salvation. In short, a pledge of eternal happiness with God.

These graces and the actions to be performed are found online, including this site: <https://www.catholiccompany.com/getfed/what-is-the-first-friday-and-first-saturday-devotion/>.

For Divine Mercy Sunday, the Church under then-Pope St. John Paul 2nd decreed the grant of a plenary indulgence, wiping away all sin and the punishment due to them, to those who receive communion on the day, go to confession within 20 days before or after the feast, and say devotional prayers.

For a full explanation of the Divine Mercy indulgence, go to the Vatican website at<http://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/tribunals/apost_penit/documents/rc_trib_appen_doc_20020629_decree-ii_en.html >.

The gaze of God

What about this life? What should the believer do to carry the spirit and message of Christ’s resurrection beyond this Sunday?

This writer attended the Thursday-Saturday talks given by Jesuit theology professor Fr. Ritchie Genilo at the Loyola School of Theology in Ateneo. To impart religious lessons, Fr. Ritchie used masterpieces of the Italian painter Caravaggio (1571-1610), one of the greatest artists of the European Baroque, along with Rembrandt, Velázquez, Rubens and Vermeer.

Of the many spiritual tenets imparted in the morning presentations, the most memorable and inspiring for this writer is the gaze of God. In his paintings, Caravaggio created dramatic juxtapositions of light and darkness, with the bright areas signifying divine attention and intervention in the events depicted from the Gospels and the lives of Saints Peter, Paul and Matthew.

For Fr. Ritchie, the light from above shining on the main subjects of each painting was the loving gaze of God, which never leaves any of His creatures, even in our agonies and tribulations, when He seems absent or aloof, and in our failings and sins, when we fear His anger and punishment.

Thus, as Caravaggio’s painted lighting conveyed, God gazed in love even when Matthew, called by Jesus, was hesitant to leave his moneyed life, or faced bloody execution for his admonitions; and Judas kissed Jesus in betrayal while the apostle John fled in panic at our Lord’s arrest. Or when Jesus was crowned with thorns, presented to the crowd before His death sentence and laid in the tomb.

Our Father in heaven also looked on when Thomas probed the side wound of the Risen Christ, Paul was unhorsed on the road to Damascus, and Peter was crucified upside down. So it is when we falter and fall, doubt and disobey, and face distress and death.

Yes, in all those moments God gazes at each of us in love. Now, can you believe that?

Most people probably don’t. Many don’t even believe in a Supreme Being, let alone One who loves us and keeps His all-seeing eye on us. And even those who do have faith are often terrorized with the fear of God’s wrath over our transgressions.

That primal dread of the Divine becomes even harder to dispel during Holy Week, when recounting and reflecting on our Lord’s gruesome execution underscore the hellfire that would rain down from heaven on humanity, if not for Christ’s redeeming sacrifice. That week-long, guilt-fest conjures the image of God’s burning, not loving gaze.

But surely, the most important truth on Easter is precisely that God loves us and has done and continues to do all that’s needed to lift our fallen humanity from this world’s ills and evils and into everlasting joys of the next life.

So, in seeking things heavenly in our new life in Christ, start with feeling God’s loving gaze as we strive to be upright and caring; when we struggle with agony, tragedy and calamity; and even if we succumb to temptation, and forget, deny or betray the Lord.

Through all that, never lose faith that God always gazes lovingly, urging an helping us to persevere, believe, hope and love. Amen.