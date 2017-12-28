Friday, December 29, 2017
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»AFTER HOURS

    AFTER HOURS

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    Superdry watches
    Superdry goes bold and contemporary with a line that brims with life. From fuchsia to aquamarine and white, these modern watches are fit for the stylish student and professional. Boasting a wide, bold face, the Urban Track & Field Watch and the Urban Brand Fluoro Watch are manufactured using super soft compression molded silicone and are finished off with a classic buckle. No matter what time of day, find that you’re fashionably on time.

    For the complete collection, visit www.superdry.com.

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.