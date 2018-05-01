After village execs, who’s next on drug agency’s list?

AFTER releasing the list of village (barangay) officials linked to illegal drugs, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said it wasn’t done yet as it prepared one identifying local officials – from the mayors all the way to the governors.

PDEA Director Aaron Aquino said this new list contained the names of at least 93 officials but that the agency would have to “wait for the order of the President [Rodrigo Duterte] before it could be made public.

Aquino said like the village “narcolist”, the list on the other local officials have been validated.

PDEA released the “narcolist” on village officials on April 30 a few weeks before the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (Youth Council) elections on May 14.

The eight-page list identified 90 village chairmen and 117 kagawad or council members as having links to the illegal drug trade.

Aquino said the list was validated by PDEA, the Philippine National Police (PNP), the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

He also said that this was the first batch on the “narcolist” as the 274 others who were tagged were still being validated by various intelligence groups.

The release of the “narcolist” was “alarming” since it was done before those who have been named were charged in the court, according to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

The CHR also said the release of the list could cause “irreversible” consequences that could be be detrimental to officials who would be proven innocent later on. ROY NARRA