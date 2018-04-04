After winning trademark case Splash sets aggressive expansion in Indonesia 

LISTED Splash Corp. said on Tuesday that it was planning to aggressively expand in the Southeast Asian region after winning a drawn-out trademark case in Indonesia.

In a statement, Splash said it was looking to expand the market for its flagship exfoliant brand, Maxi-Peel, through Indonesian unit PT Splash Cahaya.

“We are happy that Maxi-Peel has finally been registered in Indonesia. Maxi-Peel has considerable word-of-mouth following in Indonesia, but registration issues prevented us from directly selling the product in this market,” Splash Chief Executive Officer Rolando Hortaleza said.

“With this trademark issue out of the way, we can now be aggressive in expanding our presence in Indonesia, the largest country in Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nation),” he added.

Splash said it will introduce Maxi-Peel in Indonesia this April. Other Maxi-Peel variants shall be sold also as soon as product registration for the variants is obtained.

The company manufactures Maxi-Peel in Valenzuela City and is now said to be among the lowest-cost producers of soaps and lotions in the Philippines. Finished products will then be exported to Indonesia.

Splash said it had applied for Maxi-Peel’s trademark registration in Indonesia in 2004, but market opposition succeeded in having the application rejected in 2010.

In 2011 it re-applied for trademark registration and Splash said the trademark certificate was set to be released last month.

It added that the product registration for Maxi-Peel Micro-Exfoliant Fluid was also granted last December 2017.

Splash is confident that Maxi-Peel will have the same kind of success in Indonesia as it has in the Philippines.