Aftershocks rattle Leyte province

TACLOBAN CITY: A series of aftershocks shook Leyte province Sunday night or 10 days after the strong earthquake that killed two people and injured 100 others.

Fault lines in Leyte have moved 121 times as of late Sunday night since the powerful earthquake on July 6 that rocked the province which is still recovering from the quake and the destructive super typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

On July 7 and 10, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported at least four strong aftershocks. These were the magnitudes 4.3 and 4.1 on July 7 and magnitudes 5.8 and 4.2 on July 10.

Ground shakings were more prevalent five days after the July 6 tremor at an average of 20 minor earthquakes daily, according to Phivolcs.

Most aftershocks had its epicenter in Ormoc City and nearby Kananga town, the two most affected areas.

These areas are located within the Central Leyte Fault line stretching from Villalon village in Calubian, Leyte and ends in San Francisco, Southern Leyte. The active fault line forms part of the 1,200-kilometer long Philippine Fault Zone, which extends throughout the country.

An aftershock is a smaller earthquake that occurs in the same area of the main shock.

The magnitude 6.5 quake on July 6, which was felt strongest in Kananga and Ormoc at Intensity 6, damaged several structures and caused power interruption in Leyte, Samar, and nearby provinces.

A commercial building that housed a grocery ship and lodging house collapsed in Kananga town killing a man. In Ormoc City, an 18-year-old woman died after being hit by falling debris. PNA

