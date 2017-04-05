Aftershocks recorded after magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Batangas

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Calamba City: Around 16 aftershocks were felt following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that shook Batangas, nearby provinces and Metro Manila on Tuesday night.

Calabarzon Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Regional Director and Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) Chair Olivia Luces on Wednesday morning said that Intensity II and III were felt in some areas in Batangas, Laguna, Cavite and Quezon.

Luces said the epicenter, located around seven kilometers northeast of Tingloy town in Batangas province, have also triggered intermittent power interruptions in some parts of Batangas.

She said minor damages were reported in some business establishments in Batangas City.

As of Wednesday, the iconic Taal Basilica in Batangas sustained minor damages but the parishioners said masses and church activities continued this morning.

The Calabarzon OCD-RDRRMC also reported intermittent power interruption in San Pascual town in Batangas.

Luces said the towns of Mabini, Tingloy, Lemery, and San Luis, Batangas are currently conducting pre-emptive evacuation in coastal areas for fear of tsunamis and advised residents to take extra-precautions.

The local government information dissemination also allayed fears of the residents despite OCD and PHIVOLCS advisories that the temblor is not expected to trigger tsunamis.

The OCD advised local government units here to closely monitor earthquake bulletins.

The OCD-RDRRMC regional official also enjoined the Calabarzon local disaster and risk reduction officers for situation updates and their Rapid Damage Assessments.

Luces stressed that LDRRMOs were advised to control and prevent the spreading of false information which may cause panic to the public.

In Batangas where the epicenter was traced, the LDRRMCs are advised for proper evacuation management aside from pre-emptive evacuation of residents.

Advisories are issued pertaining to tenants, workers and employees to vacate buildings and establishments after the earthquake for safety measures including the dispatch of Emergency Response Teams on stand-by alert and precautionary measures.

The Laguna provincial government has also suspended classes Wednesday to facilitate and conduct province-wide structural assessment for all school buildings and facilities.

The provinces of Cavite, Laguna and Quezon are directed to closely monitor the situation arising from aftershocks and other related incidents, although no significant damages were reported as of press time. PNA

PNA/CC