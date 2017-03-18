Against the Monster on the Land

For centuries the monster on the land

Has gorged himself in flesh and blood.

Now he wields a brittle rusty sword

And still casts a spell with a cross.

We go with the children of wrath

And prepare a trap across his path:

A net of vine holding a carpet of leaves

Covers the pit full of bamboo spears.

When he stumbles into the hungry hole

And raves and withers among the poles

He shall see the children of the soil

Casting upon him buckets of flaming oil

The night shall flee from the flames.

These shall rage until the break of day

And emerge with the glory of the sun.

The monster shall have been gone.

His sword shall break by a hammer blow

On a rock from which a sweet spring flows.

The fragments of the sword we shall gather

To fashion new things by the hammer.

The children of the soil shall be freed

Of yoke and terror in their country

They shall stand against any monster

And win by wit and engulfing number.

The festival of the children of the soil

Is the festival of all children of toil.

We joyously sing and dance with them

As the ancient monster comes to an end.

17 March 1978

* * *

The Central Plains

I love the green expanse of ricefields,

The sunlight that strikes it reveals

The myriads of golden beads.

I love the sturdy stand of the canefields,

The sunlight that strikes it reveals

The golden wands of sweetness.

The breeze sweeping the plain carries

The rhythm of toil of peasants and farm workers.

I love the clangor on the road and in shops

As workers make do with some machines.

I love the blue mountains yonder;

They evince hope to all the toilers.

15 August 1978

* * *

What Makes a Hero

It is not the manner of death

That makes a hero.

It is the meaning of life drawn

From the struggles against the foe.

There is the hero who dies on the battlefield.

There is the hero who dies of hunger and disease.

There is the hero who dies of some accident.

There is the hero who dies of old age.

Whatever is the manner of death,

There is the common denominator:

A hero serves the people

To his very last breath.

10 December 1977