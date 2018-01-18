‘Agaton’ destroys P322-M in infrastructure in Western Visayas, says Public Works

TROPICAL Storm Agaton (international name: Bolaven) destroyed P322 million worth of infrastructure in Western Visayas, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Thursday.

The damage was mostly in the areas of Aklan, Capiz and Negros Occidental.

“The restoration/rehabilitation costs for these damages were estimated by the concerned District Engineering Offices, and are subject for validation by the Central Office,” Oliver E. Zamora, chief of the Maintenance Division of the DPWH Regional Office 6, said in a statement.

“The rehabilitation of these damaged infrastructures will be undertaken once the validation is done and budget is available,” Zamora added.

Among the damaged infrastructure were:

* road depression along Bacolod-Murcia-DS Benedicto-San Carlos City Road;

* damaged slope protection along Jct. DS Benedicto-Spur 16-Calatrava Road;

* and a cracked pavement along Bacolod North Road;

* and road sections along Tapaz-Jamindan-Altavas Road. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO

