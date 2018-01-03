‘Agaton’ exits PAR

Tropical Storm Agaton (international code name: Bolaven) has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday said that at 2 p.m., Agaton was 440 kilometers west-northwest of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan and already outside the PAR.

It maintained its maximum winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Agaton was forecast to move westward at 25 kph, further away from Philippine territory.

No other weather disturbance was foreseen on the horizon.

Moderate to heavy rains, however, are still expected over the Bicol Region and the provinces of Rizal, Aurora and Quezon caused by the tailend of a cold front.

Sea travel remains risky over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, eastern and western seaboards of the Visayas and eastern seaboard of Mindanao because of the surge of a northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is closely monitoring effects of the tropical storm, after Vinta and Urduja ravaged the houses of thousands of families by the end of 2017.

Based on DSWD-Disaster Response and Management Bureau’s disaster report as of Wednesday, around 3,879 families or 16,146 persons from Regions 6, 7 and 10 and Caraga have been affected by Agaton.