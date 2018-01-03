‘Agaton’ forces Chinese cargo vessel to dock in Samar

A Chinese cargo vessel, Jing Ming no.16, heading to Chile made an emergency docking on Tuesday in Pambujan, Northern Samar because of rough seas and strong winds brought by tropical depression “Agaton.” Supt. Felix Diloy, chief of Northern Samar Provincial Police Office, said they received the distressed call at about 12:30 p.m. and alerted the Coast Guard. He said the ship was carrying nine crew but only eight were identified based on identification cards – Hans Febie, Xu Xi, Yin Yui Qjin, Lu Wei Long, Chen Xi Chuen, Lun Xi Long, Wunens Jin and Ho Sai Cheong. Commander Lawrence Roque, Coast Guard–Eastern Visayas spokesman, said their personnel started rescuing the crew from the vessel at about 6 p.m. because his team needed to check the safety of the waters first. All nine crew were rescued in less than hour and has been taken to the municipal’s health unit for checkup.