‘Agaton’ intensifies into tropical storm as it heads out of PH

TROPICAL Depression “Agaton” (international name: Bolaven) intensified into a tropical storm as it headed out of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday morning.

The state-run weather bureau said that Agaton was spotted 390 kilometers (km) west-northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Its maximum winds strengthened to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph as it continued to head westward at 25 kph.

Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Palawan because of the trough of the tropical storm.

“Inaasahan po na makakalabas na ng Philippine Area of Responsibility si Agaton ngayong tanghali,” said weather specialist Ariel Rojas.

(Agaton is expected to be out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility this Wednesday afternoon.)

Pagasa advised residents to take appropriate measures against possible flooding and landslides despite Agaton’s exit. GLEE JALEA