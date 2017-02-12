Age discrimination illegal – Bello

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd pushed for the strict implementation of the law against age discrimination to promote equal opportunities in employment.

“The provisions of this order apply to all employers, publishers, labor contractors or subcontractors, and labor organizations, whether or not registered,” Bello said.

Republic Act (RA) 10911 or the anti-age discrimination law states that an employer should not deny an applicant because of his age. Employers are also banned from denying opportunities to workers because of their age.

Under the law, age should not be included in the list of qualifications for a job vacancy.

It is unlawful for an employer to discriminate against an individual in terms of compensation, terms and conditions or privileges of employment because of his or her age.

It is also unlawful for an employer to deny promotion, forcibly lay off, or impose early retirement on an employee because of his age.

Also, labor contractors or subcontractors must not refuse to refer an employee and labor organizations should not deny membership to an employee because of their age.

Violators face a fine of P50,000 or imprisonment of not less than three months but not more than two years, or both.

Bello signed the the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of RA 10911 on February 2. It will take effect 15 days after it has been published.