Age won’t be factor in title defense, says Nietes

Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion, said age would not be a factor when he defends his crown against Juan Carlos Reveco of Argentina on February 24 in HBO Boxing After Dark’s Superfly 2 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The 35-year old Nietes (40-1-4 win-loss-draw record with 22 knockouts) wants to join the ranks of boxers who remained champions despite their old age.

“I feel young at age 35 and I’m very positive of holding the title for a very long time,” said Nietes in Filipino. “There are many world champions who are older than me.”

The Bacolod City native was referring to Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico and American Bernard Hopkins, who were still champions in the welterweight and light heavyweight categories, respectively, though they are already past 40.

Nietes’ trainer, Edmund Villamor, shares the same outlook as his ward.

“It depends on the boxer. But Donnie (Nietes) is different and very disciplined,” said Villamor. “From the start, he is very conscious with his weight and body that is why his power, speed and footwork remain just like when he was in his 20s. At the same time, this fight is very important because the whole world will see it on HBO.”

The title defense was originally set in Bohol last November, but the camp of the 34-year-old Reveco (39-3 win-loss record with 19 knockouts) refused to fight on Nietes’ home turf.

Both camps finally agreed to hold the fight in the United States.

Nietes considered his challenger, a former two-time World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight champion, as a smart and technical fighter.

“My opponent is a two-time world champion that’s why I’m very cautious. He really knows how to adjust in different situations. He has a good amateur background. I need to guard against his punches because he’s also fast,” added the former World Boxing Organization light flyweight and minimum weight champion.

HBO’s Superfly 2 will also feature World Boxing Council super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand defending his belt against mandatory challenger Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico and Filipino-Hawaiian Brian Viloria facing Artem Dalakian of Ukraine for the vacant WBA flyweight title.

Nietes’ camp is currently training at the Wildcard gym of renowned trainer Freddie Roach in California.