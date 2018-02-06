Wednesday, February 7, 2018
    GUESS WHO

    Ageless singer-actress goes daring for sexy men’s magazine

    She may well be in her ‘40s but a sexy singer-actress (SSA) is about to show that age is just a number—in the sexiest possible way.

    Yes, SSA is not holding back on daring poses for the cover of a the local franchise of a men’s magazine for March.

    “We just did the shoot and I can finally eat again!” SSA was overheard saying in jest during an event.

    Ageless for a showbiz celebrity actress who has been around since the ‘90s, SSA has always been praised for maintaining a body to die for to this very day. Her secret? Regular visits to the gym and a strict diet. She also did not shy in admitting seeking help from science to “delay nature taking its course.”


    Surely, the public will be surprised to see a different side of SSA most especially since her last outing showed her as a dowdy spinster.

