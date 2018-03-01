Agency recruiter of Demafelis under NBI custody

ANOTHER alleged recruiter of Joanna Demafelis, the Filipino worker who was found inside a freezer in Kuwait, is now under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Marissa Ansaji, who processed the papers of Demafelis to Kuwait, gave herself up to the NBI on Wednesday night, according to a separate radio report.

Earlier on Thursday, Agnes Tuballes, who claimed she merely referred Demafelis to the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Global E-Human Resources Inc. after she asked for her help, appeared at the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) to clear her name.

In a press conference, Tuballes identified Ansaji as a secretary of Mt. Carmel, a local recruitment agency.

Tuballes said she received ₱13,000 from Mt. Carmel for referring Demafelis to the company. RAADEE SAUSA

