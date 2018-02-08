AGI eyes start of ‘Skytrain’ construction by yr-end

THE infrastructure unit of conglomerate Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI) expects to commence the construction of its ‘Skytrain’ monorail project by year-end once it secures the government’s approval.

In a news conference in Iloilo on Monday, Infracorp Development, Inc. President Kevin Tan said the company is now awaiting the original proponent status (OPS) from the government so it could proceed with the plan.

“The Skytrain, at least the one that we are proposing, we’re set to do that starting end of the year already and we’re ready to go. We have the right technology and technical partners onboard already,” Tan said.

“We are about to get the OPS. We have submitted the necessary requirements to the government so we hope to get it within the first quarter,” he added.

The Andrew Tan-led AGI late last year submitted an unsolicited proposal to the government to build the Skytrain project through Infracorp., a newly-incorporated firm that was set up to venture into infrastructure projects and take part in the Duterte administration’s Build, Build, Build program.

The proposed monorail will provide a two-kilometer link from the MRT-Guadalupe Station to Fort Bonifacio and is expected to benefit up to 100,000 commuters daily.

Skytrain will utilize automated cable-propelled technology and is estimated to reduce travel time from MRT Guadalupe to Fort Bonifacio to five minutes only. It is targeted for completion in 2021.

Tan said he is confident that the company will secure the OPS as it will be built at “no cost” to the government.

“If the government is to approve it, it will be no cost to the government … they’re inclined to give it to us because we can finish it in two to three years,” he said.

“We’re very optimistic right now given the government’s thrust to do more unsolicited proposals. I think also the government realizes that it would be one of the fastest ways to get a lot of these projects off the ground,” he added.

Not in talks with Ayala

At the same news conference, Tan clarified he is not in talks with Ayala Corp. on the latter’s proposed extension of Skytrain to the Makati central business district.

Reports earlier quoted AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp. President Rene Almendras as saying there is a supposed team-up with AGI to extend the said project.

“Actually they have approached us but we don’t really have any formal talks yet with them. To be candid, the talks actually started with regard to another transportation project, which is our Citylink buses,” Tan said.

AGI had earlier asked the Ayala Group to grant its Citylink buses access to Bonifacio Global City and Ayala Avenue.

“So our City Link buses—we have been in talks with them to grant us access to BGC and to Ayala Avenue because our City Link buses are point-to-point buses and they are, they basically serve as a transport solution, not just for a township but for the greater Bonifacio and Makati population,” he said.

Tan said the Citylink proposal should be discussed first before they skip to a new discussion.