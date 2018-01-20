AG&P to finish India LNG terminal by mid-2019

PHILIPPINE-BASED Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Co. (AG&P) is slated to complete the construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in India by mid-2019, according to its top executive.

“The LNG import terminal in Karaikal Port is expected to be up and running by mid-2019,” AG&P President Augusto Gan told The Manila Times in an email interview.

Gan said the use of a unique approach including standardized designs and modular construction has eliminated costly engineering costs and accelerated the schedule for building this LNG facility in India.

He added the project is on course for construction to commence post the final investment decision, which is expected by mid-2018.

When completed, the LNG import terminal would help India meet its need for reliable energy and its plans for a ‘greener’ energy future.

“Once operational, the terminal will provide wider gas accessibility to major manufacturing clusters in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu for the fertilizer, cement, steel, textile, leather, sugar and garment industries, which are located within its 300 kms [kilometers]catchment area,” AG&P explained.

This will also serve the gas-fired power industry as well as multiple demand centers via pipeline and/or city gas distribution networks.

In November last year, AG&P announced it struck an exclusivity agreement with Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd. (KPPL) to develop an LNG import terminal at the Port, including LNG sourcing and supply. It also sealed a deal with PPN Power to supply LNG.

The company previously said the new LNG import terminal should complement Indian Oil’s LNG terminal under construction at Ennore 300 kilometers to the north.

AG&P is a homegrown industrial process outsourcing firm which has been in the industry for 117 years.