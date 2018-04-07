Agri-agra bond issuance to bolster loans – CTB

Philippine thrift banks welcomed on Friday the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) planned bond issuance, saying it would increase agricultural and agrarian reform (agri-agra) loans.

In a statement, the Chamber of Thrift Banks (CTB) said the issuance would fund the completion of the department’s farm-to-market (FMR) road and farm-and-fishery mechanization programs.

The two programs need about P140 billion and P60 billion, respectively, according to DA.

The issuance would also “allow banks to comply with the agri-agra law (the Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act of 2009) that requires them to set aside 25 percent of their loanable funds for agricultural and agrarian reform financing,” CTB said.

The organization had proposed the issuance to Eastern Samar Rep. Ben Evardone, chairman of House Committee on Banks Chairman and Financial Intermediaries.

“We are grateful to Evardone and DA for introducing this program, which we view as a win-win proposition for both the banking and agri sectors,” CTB and Wealthbank President Gregorio Anonas 3rd said.

“CTB is committed to help farmers obtain a more dignified way of life through the extension of loans to increase farm productivity,” he added.

“CTB is likewise committed to its fiduciary responsibility to its depositors, whose funds the banks are bound to protect,” Anonas said.

Latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data showed that bank loans to the sector rose by 20.4 percent as of end-September 2017, but fell short of the 25-percent threshold.

Banks set aside P524.84 billion for agriculture and agrarian reform in January to September, up P89.08 billion from P435.76 billion last year.

Total loanable funds increased by 217.4 percent to P3.99 trillion from P3.13 trillion in the period.

The combined allocation of 13.1 percent of such funds was below the threshold.