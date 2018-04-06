Agri bond issue a sensible, realistic idea

AGRICULTURE Secretary Emmanuel Piñol wants to fund two major programs of the Department of Agriculture with a bond issue. The only questions that ought to be raised about the idea are, “Why has it taken the government so long to think of it?” and, “How many more worthwhile programs could be funded by this sensible and realistic approach?”

Piñol announced the initiative shortly before the Easter holiday, explaining that the funding was needed for the DA’s farm-to-market road and farms and fisheries mechanization programs. The two programs need about P140 billion and P60 billion, respectively, and ideally would provide about 13,000 kilometers of farm roads, agricultural machinery, and cold storage facilities to the agriculture and fisheries sector.

The need for the programs is obvious. Data gathered by the Bureau of Agriculture Statistics and cited by Piñol indicates that about 16 percent of the country’s annual grains harvest is lost due to inadequate market access and lack of efficient harvesting and processing means. Meanwhile, as much as 40 percent of the annual catch of fish is wasted due to spoilage caused by a shortage of ice-making plants and cold chain facilities.

The P200 billion price tag for both initiatives, which Piñol hopes to complete before the end of the current administration in 2022, is equivalent to the entire projected budget request of the DA for 2019. Without an additional source of funding, such as the bond issue, it would be unlikely that the DA could meet its 2022 target, given the breadth of its other activities that also require budgetary support.

The bond issue will solve a couple of problems almost as soon as it is launched. It will provide very large budgets for the two programs immediately, and the DA can manage the pace at which the work is done by scaling the size of the bond issue tranches. Since the proceeds from the bond sale are automatically earmarked for specific purposes, the risk of budget leakage or diversion is reduced.

As Piñol also pointed out, it will allow the country’s banking sector to easily and productively comply with the now almost completely ignored law requiring banks to reserve at least 25 percent of their loan funds for agriculture or agrarian reform-related lending.

Although some might argue that the banks’ compliance by way of purchasing the agricultural bonds rather than direct lending to farmers and fishermen sidesteps the spirit and intent of the 25 percent obligation, it is actually a practical and mutually beneficial solution. The agriculture and fisheries sector benefits by receiving facilities to improve yield, market access, and incomes without the burden of individual debt, while the risk, high administration costs, and low profitability of agriculture loans that have discouraged banks are greatly reduced, if not eliminated entirely.

The government has long been a bond issuer, but has rarely – and inexplicably, for the most part –tapped the bond market for focused funding of programs, despite this being a completely normal way of doing business in other countries. If successful, and there is no obvious reason why it would not be, the agriculture bond plan can and should be extended to other government programs, particularly in view of the Duterte administration’s aspirations for infrastructure development, development in Mindanao – including the contentious issue of the reconstruction of war-torn Marawi City – and political reorganization of the country to a federal system.

Although not a cure-all solution or a substitute for other forms of government revenue, bonds add a useful, flexible fiscal instrument to the government’s tool kit. It is a tool that should be fully utilized.